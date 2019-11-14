LSU’s Edwards-Helaire Named Finalist for Hornung Award

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – NOVEMBER 09: Clyde Edwards-Helaire #22 of the LSU Tigers reacts after catching a 13-yard touchdown pass during the second quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE – LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been named one of four finalists for the Paul Hornung Award, which is presented annually to the most versatile player in college football, the Louisville Sports Commission announced on Thursday.

Edwards-Helaire, from Catholic High School in Baton Rouge, is joined on the list of Hornung Award finalists by Lynn Bowden (Kentucky), Joe Reed (Virginia) and Wan’Dale Robinson (Nebraska).

Edwards-Helaire, who was named Southeastern Conference Offensive Player of the Week along with quarterback Joe Burrow on Monday, becomes the first Hornung Award finalist for LSU since 2013 when Odell Beckham Jr. won the award.

Edwards-Helaire has excelled in LSU’s new offense, becoming a threat in both the running and passing games. He’s also serves as LSU’s kickoff return specialist. Edwards-Helaire ranks No. 2 in the SEC in all-purpose yards with 131.9 yards a contest.

Nine games into the season, Edwards-Helaire sits atop the SEC in total touchdowns with 12 and rushing TDs with 11. He’s rushed for 786 yards and 11 touchdowns on 135 carries and he’s caught 28 passes for 202 yards and a score.

As LSU’s kickoff return specialist, Edwards-Helaire has returned nine kicks for 199 yards. His 22.1 kickoff return average ranks No. 3 in the SEC.

Edwards-Helaire has topped the 100-yard rushing mark four times in 2019, most recently against Alabama when he had 103 yards and three TDs on 20 carries. He also added nine receptions for 77 yards and a TD against the Crimson Tide becoming the first player in LSU history to score four touchdowns in a game against Alabama.

Edwards-Helaire rushed for 136 yards and a touchdown in the win over Auburn; he had 134 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns in the win over Florida; and he rushed for 106 yards and a score in LSU’s road win over Vanderbilt.

For his career, Edwards-Helaire has six 100-yard rushing games and the Tigers are 6-0 in those contests.

The 17-person Paul Hornung Award National Selection Committee chose the finalists, with fans generating the 18th vote online. The 2019 Paul Hornung Award winner will be chosen from among the finalists and announced Wed., Dec. 11, 2019.

Fan voting for the winner opens today and continues through Dec. 8, 2019, at www.paulhornungaward.com and will again count as the 18th vote. Fans can vote once every 24 hours for their favorite among the four finalists.

“These guys are tough and are willing to do whatever it takes to help their teams win football games,” Hornung said. “That’s the way I played the game.”

Nicknamed “The Golden Boy”, Hornung was a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback at Notre Dame in 1956 and the NFL’s Most Valuable Player with the Green Bay Packers whose versatility earned him enshrinement in both the College and Pro Football Halls of Fame. At Notre Dame, Hornung played every position in the offensive backfield, handled punting and placekicking duties, returned kickoffs, and started at safety on defense. He set an NFL single-season scoring record for the champion Green Bay Packers in 1961 that stood for 46 years.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)