NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 29: Cam Thomas poses for photos on the red carpet during the 2021 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on July 29, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Former LSU Tiger Cameron Thomas selected 27th overall by the Brooklyn Nets in Thursday night’s NBA Draft.

Thomas averaged 23 points per game in his first and only season in Baton Rouge, en route to a First Team All-SEC campaign as a freshman.

