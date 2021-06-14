LSUE’s success product of Acadiana’s rich baseball talent

LSU Eunice ended their season just they way they had hoped.

The Bengals won their seventh NJCAA World Series with a thrilling 14-inning 5-4 win.

In Eunice, head coach Jeff Willis has a dynasty rolling with seven titles in eight appearances in the NJCAA Division II World Series tournament.

There are many factors for Coach Willis’ success – great coaches, players and the pool of talent that sit within driving distance of Eunice.

“When kids that want to get out and get on that field of competition, there’s a little bit of a throw-down mentality,” Willis says. “They want to get after it. They want to get after their opponent. Off the field, they are the nicest people you could come across. They are gonna hold the door for somebody. They are gonna say yes sir no sir, no ma’am yes ma’am. Those are the types of kids that are winners. Those are the types of kids that are going to win in all walks of their life. We’ve been lucky to have those kids run through us. It all starts with that Acadiana area, the I-10 corridor, just because they’ve been raised the right way. They’ve been challenged as youngsters. It goes from everything when the hurricane hits. What’s gonna happen? We’re gonna overcome that adversity. We’re not gonna get down. We’re not gonna let it beat us down. We’re gonna figure out a way to make it happen, get back up on our feet. You can just go to all the other things that happen in our area. Just the fight we see in people, very lucky to be a part of that.”