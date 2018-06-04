Live Now
LSUE SET FOR ANNUAL BASEBALL BANQUET, CHAMPIONSHIP RECEPTION

EUNICE, La. – Fresh off of the LSU Eunice baseball program’s sixth NJCAA National Championship, the Bengals are holding an open invitation to help celebration their latest achievement.  In addition to their annual end of year banquet, the Bengals will host a Championship Celebration on Wednesday, June 6.

The two-part event will begin at 5:30PM inside the Health Tech Building’s auditorium.  Head coach Jeff Willis will hand out team awards and a World Series highlight video will be played.  A cash-bar cocktail reception will also be inside the Health Technology lobby.

Following the team awards ceremony, a buffet style dinner will be held in the Acadian Center with music and a cash-bar.  There will be information on how to purchase National Championship Apparel, as well as complimentary keepsakes for friends, family and fans who attend.

Tables will be set up to accept $20 donations per person to attend the event.

