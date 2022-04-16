BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – LSU needed less than 30 minutes on Saturday to clinch its quarterfinal match, 4-1, at the SEC Women’s Golf Championships at Greystone Country Club’s Legacy Course.

The Tigers will meet the winner of the South Carolina (No. 3 seed) and Alabama (No. 6 seed) match still in progress in the semifinals weather permitting later Saturday afternoon.

With one win for the Tigers when play concluded because of darkness on Friday, LSU was up one match with Carla Tejedo winning easily 4&3. LSU led in three matches but two of those were 1UP leads.

Elsa Svensson and Virginie Ding resumed on the 16th hole, a 337-yard par 4. But the match resumed on a course saturated by heavy overnight and early morning rains. Svensson hit her tee shot dead center of the fairway while Ding hit into the woods right of the fairway and had no shot but to chip out to a difficult downhill lie.

Svensson put her approach shot within 10 feet of the hole and would make her birdie to make the match 2UP with two to play, assuring a half-point for LSU.

The match moved to 17 and Ingrid Lindblad and her opponent, Louise Yu, moved to 16, with Lindblad dormie at 3UP with three to play. Svensson made another great tee shot on the par 3 17, while Ding was to the right of the green. While they moved to the green, Lindblad tied the 16th hole with a birdie pull to end that match 3&2 and give LSU a second point.

Yu left herself a long par putt and Svensson had two putts to win the match getting her point to win 3&1 and give LSU the insurmountable 3-0 lead.

In the other matches, Jessica Bailey gets a point for having a 1UP lead through 13 holes when that match was halted and Celina Sattelkau defeated Latanna Stone, 3&2.

SEC WOMEN’S GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH PLAY

QUARTERFINAL ROUND

LSU 4, Vanderbilt 1

1 Carla Tejedo 4&3 over Tess Davenport WIN LSU

2 Elsa Svensson 2&1 over Virginie Ding WIN LSU

3 Ingrid Lindblad 3&2 over Louise Yu WIN LSU

4 Celina Sattelkau 3&2 over Latanna Stone

5 Jessica Bailey 1UP over Auston Kim WIN LSU

(Press release provided by LSU Athletics)