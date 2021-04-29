LSU wide receiver Ja’marr Chase drafted by Cincinnati Bengals

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 13: Ja’Marr Chase #1 of the LSU Tigers reacts after a catch against the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Ja’marr Chase is a member of the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bengals took Chase with the 5th pick of the NFL Draft.

Chase last played football for the LSU Tigers in 2019 and what a year it was for the Harvey native.

Chase had 84 catches for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Chase attended Archbishop Rummel High School prior to playing for the Tigers.

The LSU Tiger also won the Fred Biletnikoff Award in 2019.

Here is the the All-American WR arriving for the NFL Draft on Thursday night.