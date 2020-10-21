LSU to cut football scholarships, ban Odell Beckham in self-penalty

FILE – In this Dec. 22, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. reacts before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, in Cleveland. A misdemeanor simple battery warrant has been issued for Cleveland Browns wide receiver and former LSU star Odell Beckham Jr., police in New Orleans said Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. The warrant comes as video posted on social media appears to show Beckham swatting a security officer’s buttocks during LSU’s locker room victory celebration after Monday night’s college national championship game in the Superdome. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)

Sports Illustrated said LSU would give up four scholarships in each of the next two seasons and also reduce recruiting visits.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WWL-TV) — Sports Illustrated is reporting that LSU football has self-imposed some penalties in an effort to show good faith to the NCAA and perhaps avoid larger penalties, a report in Sports Illustrated noted Wednesday.

The report says that LSU uncovered booster payments to the father of a football player. That player was not named.

In addition the school will be banning NFL star and former wideout standout Odell Beckham Jr. for two years after his actions following the national championship game in January where he could be seen handing out money to players.

“LSU has worked proactively and in cooperation with the NCAA to identify and self-report any violations that occurred within our football program,” Robert Munson, LSU Senior Associate Athletic Director, said in the statement. “We believe these self-imposed penalties are appropriate and we will continue to coordinate and cooperate with the NCAA on this matter.”