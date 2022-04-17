BATON ROUGE – LSU junior golfer Latanna Stone was named to the eight-player roster for the 2022 USA Curtis Cup Team, which will compete for the United States, June 10-12, at Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania.

Stone, of Riverview, Florida, was one of four players selected to complete the team on Friday by the USGA International Team Selection working group.

Stone joins Amari Avery, Megha Ganne, Emilia Migliaccio, Jensen Castle, Rachel Heck, Rachel Kuehn and Rose Zhang.

Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 42nd Curtis Cup Match will take place just nine months after the USA Team earned victory at Conwy Golf Club in Wales in the 41st Curtis Cup Match. The USA Team will return five players from that winning effort, with Avery, Ganne and Stone as new additions.

Stone, who is competing in the SEC Women’s Golf Championships this weekend, finished T2 in the 2022 Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship. Stone has played in three U.S. Women’s Amateur Championships, including in 2012, at the age of 10, when she became the youngest competitor in the championship’s history, a distinction she still holds.

As a sophomore, Stone earned All-America honors after five top-10 finishes, helping LSU back to the NCAA Championships. She was selected for the 2020 and 2021 Arnold Palmer Cup teams. She also played in the 2016 U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball Championship. She is currently No. 28 in the WAGR.

She has two major wins in Florida amateur events over the semester break and has three top 10s this season with a 73.25 stroke average.

Sarah Ingram, a three-time U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur champion (1991, 1993, 1994) and a member of three USA Curtis Cup Teams (1992, 1994 and 1996), will again serve as captain after leading the USA to victory last summer in Wales. Ingram, who was the low amateur in the 1995 U.S. Women’s Open, is a member of the Duke University Sports Hall of Fame, the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame and the Tennessee Golf Hall of Fame.

The Curtis Cup Match is contested by two teams of eight female amateur players, one from the United States of America and one from Great Britain and Ireland, which is composed of England, the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales. The USGA’s International Team Selection working group selects the USA Team, while The R&A selects the GB&I Team.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)