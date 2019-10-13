Breaking News
Oct. 12, 2019, election results
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

LSU soars in both college polls; up to No. 2 in AP Top 25, No. 3 in Coaches

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

LSU made big leaps in both college football polls behind a strong showing against Florida and a loss by Georgia to an unranked team.

The Tigers are now ranked No. 2 in the AP Top 25 and No. 3 in the Coaches. They had been No. 5 and No. 6 respectively.

AP TOP 25:

  1. Alabama (6-0) [30 first-place votes]
  2. LSU (6-0) [12 first-place votes]
  3. Clemson (6-0) [11 first-place votes]
  4. Ohio State (6-0) [9 first-place votes]
  5. Oklahoma (6-0)
  6. Wisconsin (6-0)
  7. Penn State (6-0)
  8. Notre Dame (5-1)
  9. Florida (6-1)
  10. Georgia (5-1)

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL POLL

This is the 29th time the SEC has had the top two teams in the poll. LSU and Alabama have been No. 1 and No. 2 (in some order) 10 previous times, including nine during the 2011 season. LSU will travel to Tuscaloosa to face Alabama on November 9.

LSU will be at Mississippi State on Saturday.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

The game will be shown on CBS.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Sidebar