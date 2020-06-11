LSU slugger Daniel Cabrera selected in MLB Draft

BATON ROUGE — LSU outfielder Daniel Cabrera was drafted Thursday in the 2nd round of the MLB Draft as the 62nd overall pick.

The Parkview Baptist product was selected by the Detroit Tigers.

Cabrera was on his way from recovering from a sophomore slump with a .345 batting average. He also registered 20 hits in just 17 games played (started all 17).

The junior still has the option of coming back to LSU if he does not sign, just like he opted to out of high school when he was taken in the 26th round by the San Diego Padres.