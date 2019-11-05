Live Now
LSU ready for Bama, not worried about hype

by: Jared Joseph

BATON ROUGE – It’s been eight years since the “Game of the Century” when LSU played Alabama in a number one vs. number two match-up, but the Tigers have said this game against the Tide is just the next game on the schedule.

“I’m going to be honest. I’m not from Louisiana. I’m not downing it, but it’s a regular game to me. I”m just happy to be out there playing. I finally play in this game,” linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson said.

LSU’s demeanor might’ve come from their three previous games against top ten teams: Florida, Auburn and Texas. The Bayou Bengals said those games have helped prepare them for this match-up.

“You know you always embrace challenges, but we’ve been challenged many times this year. We went on the road against a really good Texas team. We played Florida, Auburn, so we’ve been challenged, and I think that’s going to help us a lot this week,” quarterback Joe Burrow said.

