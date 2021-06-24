LSU names Jay Johnson as new baseball coach

BATON ROUGE, La (KLFY) — LSU has named a new baseball coach after Paul Mainieri’s retirement at the season’s end.
Jay Johnson, the head coach for Arizona Baseball, has been named to replace Mainieri as LSU’s head baseball coach.
The announcement was made in a tweet by Kendall Rogers, an editor for D1Baseball.
🚨BREAKING: @LSUbaseball has hired @ArizonaBaseball’s Jay Johnson as its next head coach, sources told @d1baseball. Johnson led #Arizona to two @NCAACWS appearance in six seasons with the program. #LSU #GeauxTigers https://t.co/MSW3nQZ2jN pic.twitter.com/WKg0xqJuLS— Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) June 24, 2021