LSU names Jay Johnson as new baseball coach

BATON ROUGE, La (KLFY) — LSU has named a new baseball coach after Paul Mainieri’s retirement at the season’s end.

Jay Johnson, the head coach for Arizona Baseball, has been named to replace Mainieri as LSU’s head baseball coach.

The announcement was made in a tweet by Kendall Rogers, an editor for D1Baseball.

