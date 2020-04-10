LSU leads all schools with eight NFL Draft participants

1  of  2
Sports

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – NOVEMBER 09: Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers celebrates after throwing a 13-yard touchdown pass during the second quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE — Fifty-eight prospects are confirmed to participate virtually in the 2020 NFL Draft, the NFL announced today.

LSU leads all colleges with eight participating players while Alabama will have seven players take part. The Southeastern Conference leads all conferences with 24 prospects confirmed to participate in the event.

The draft begins with the first round on Thursday night, April 23, and continues Friday, April 24, with Rounds 2-3. The draft will conclude on Saturday, April 25, with Rounds 4-7.

The 2020 NFL Draft will serve as a three-day virtual fundraiser benefitting six charities – selected by the NFL Foundation – that are battling the spread of COVID-19 and delivering relief to millions in need.

The “Draft-A-Thon” will be featured across the live Draft coverage on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network and pay tribute to healthcare workers and first responders in a variety of ways – including raising funds for the work being done to combat the impact of COVID-19.

The players confirmed to participate in this year’s NFL Draft will be featured on the NFL Draft television broadcast as well as across the NFL Media landscape:

1)Brandon AiyukWRArizona State 30)Cole KmetTENotre Dame
2)Mekhi BectonTLouisville 31)CeeDee LambWROklahoma
3)Ross BlacklockDTTCU 32)Terrell LewisLBAlabama
4)Derrick BrownDTAuburn 33)Jordan LoveQBUtah State
5)Joe BurrowQBLSU 34)Justin MadubuikeDTTexas A&M
6)K’Lavon ChaissonLBLSU 35)Xavier McKinneyDBAlabama
7)Chase ClaypoolWRNotre Dame 36)Denzel MimsWRBaylor
8)Ezra ClevelandTBoise State 37)Thaddeus MossTELSU
9)Lloyd CushenberryGLSU 38)Zach MossRBUtah
10)Grant DelpitDBLSU 39)Kenneth MurrayLBOklahoma
11)Trevon DiggsDBAlabama 40)Jeff OkudahDBOhio State
12)J.K. DobbinsRBOhio State 41)Julian OkwaraDENotre Dame
13)Jacob EasonQBWashington 42)Patrick QueenLBLSU
14)A.J. EpenesaDEIowa 43)Jalen ReagorWRTCU
15)Jake FrommQBGeorgia 44)Henry Ruggs IIIWRAlabama
16)Kristian FultonDBLSU 45)Cesar RuizGMichigan
17)Neville GallimoreDTOklahoma 46)Laviska ShenaultWRColorado
18)Yetur Gross-MatosDEPenn State 47)Isaiah SimmonsLBClemson
19)C.J. HendersonDBFlorida 48)D’Andre SwiftRBGeorgia
20)Justin HerbertQBOregon 49)Tua TagovailoaQBAlabama
21)Tee HigginsWRClemson 50)Jonathan TaylorRBWisconsin
22)Jalen HurtsQBOklahoma 51)AJ TerrellDBClemson
23)Noah IgbinogheneDBAuburn 52)Andrew ThomasTGeorgia
24)Austin JacksonTUSC 53)Josh UcheLBMichigan
25)Justin JeffersonWRLSU 54)Prince Tega WanoghoTAuburn
26)Jerry JeudyWRAlabama 55)Jedrick WillsTAlabama
27)Jaylon JohnsonDBUtah 56)Antoine Winfield Jr.DBMinnesota
28)Josh JonesTHouston 57)Tristan WirfsTIowa
29)Javon KinlawDTSouth Carolina 58)Chase YoungDEOhio State


2020 NFL DRAFT FACTS & FIGURES​

WHAT:85th Annual National Football League Player Selection Meeting.
 
WHEN:8:00 PM ET, Thursday, April 23 (Round 1).
7:00 PM ET, Friday, April 24 (Rounds 2-3).
Noon ET, Saturday, April 25 (Rounds 4-7).

The first round will conclude on Thursday by approximately 11:30 PM ET. In 2019, the first round consumed three hours and 39 minutes. The second and third rounds will conclude on Friday by approximately 11:00 PM ET. The second and third rounds took a combined four hours and 12 minutes in 2019. The draft will conclude by approximately 6:00 PM ET on Saturday with the final four rounds. Rounds 4 through 7 took six hours and 23 minutes in 2019.

ROUNDS:Seven Rounds – Round 1 on Thursday, April 23; Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday, April 24; and Rounds 4 through 7 on Saturday, April 25.

There will be 255 selections, including 32 compensatory choices that have been awarded to 15 teams that suffered a net loss of certain quality unrestricted free agents last year.
The following 32 compensatory choices will supplement the 223 regular choices in the seven rounds:Round 3: Houston, 33; New England, 34; New York Giants, 35; New England, 36; Seattle, 37; Pittsburgh, 38; Philadelphia, 39; Los Angeles Rams, 40; Minnesota, 41; Baltimore, 42. Round 4: Tampa Bay, 33; Chicago, 34; Miami, 35; Washington, 36; Baltimore, 37; Seattle, 38; Philadelphia, 39; Philadelphia, 40. Round 5: Denver, 33; Dallas, 34. Round 6: New England, 33; New England, 34; Seattle, 35. Round 7: New York Giants, 33; Houston, 34; Minnesota, 35; Houston, 36; Miami, 37; Denver, 38; Minnesota, 39; Denver, 40; New York Giants, 41.
TIME LIMITS:Round 110 minutes per selection. Round 2: Sevenminutes per selection. Rounds 3 through 6, including compensatory picks: Five minutes per selection. Rounds 7, including compensatory picks: Four minutes per selection.
DRAFT-A-THON:The “Draft-A-Thon” will be featured across the live Draft coverage on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network and pay tribute to healthcare workers and first responders in a variety of ways – including raising funds for the work being done to combat the impact of COVID-19. Funds will help support six national nonprofits and their respective COVID-19 relief efforts including:

American Red Cross and its work to maintain a sufficient supply of blood while continuing to deliver its lifesaving mission due to the Coronavirus Outbreak

CDC Foundation’s All of Us: Combat Coronavirus Campaign to support vulnerable communities and bolster laboratory capacity, clinical research, data and technology infrastructure and local response efforts

Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund to support those facing hunger and the food banks who serve them as well as youngsters on the School Lunch Program

Meals on Wheels America’s COVID-19 Response Fund to ensure local communities have what they need to feed the at-risk elderly population

Salvation Army and its work to provide food for homeless shelter residents, first responders, low-income families, students and senior citizens, safe shelter for the homeless and support for those who have been economically impacted due to business shutdowns

United Way’s COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund to help those in need access food and shelter, childcare for first responders and more while bolstering 211, United Way’s go-to information resource in times of crisis


2020 FIRST ROUND DRAFT ORDER

#Team
1.Cincinnati Bengals
2.Washington Redskins
3.Detroit Lions
4.New York Giants
5.Miami Dolphins
6.Los Angeles Chargers
7.Carolina Panthers
8.Arizona Cardinals
9.Jacksonville Jaguars
10.Cleveland Browns
11.New York Jets
12.Las Vegas Raiders
13.San Francisco 49ers (from Indianapolis)
14.Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15.Denver Broncos
16.Atlanta Falcons
17.Dallas Cowboys
18.Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh)
19.Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago)
20.Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams)
21.Philadelphia
22.Minnesota Vikings (from Buffalo)
23New England Patriots
24.New Orleans Saints
25.Minnesota Vikings
26.Miami Dolphins (from Houston)
27.Seattle Seahawks
28.Baltimore Ravens
29.Tennessee Titans
30.Green Bay Packers
31.San Francisco 49ers
32.Kansas City Chiefs​

(Release provided by the National Football League)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

