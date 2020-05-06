1  of  2
LSU Ja’Marr Chase draws comparisons to previous Biletnikoff winner Josh Reed

Sports

by: Jared Joseph

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase became the Tiger in school history to win the Biletnikoff award, and Strength and Conditioning Coach Tommy Moffitt has seen glimpses of another Biletnikoff winner.

“I compare him to Josh Reed. Ja’Marr is quickly winning me over as my favorite LSU football player. Since I’ve been here, Josh Reed has always been my favorite LSU football player. He was so dynamic. He was so strong. He was fearless on the football field. Ja’Marr is a lot like that,” Moffitt said.

Aside from his on-the-field abilities, Chase has also impressed Coach Moffitt with his strength in the weight room.

“Every time that Ja’Marr trains, we are amazed by the numbers he puts up. When he was conceived, the Lord touched him and said ‘you’re blessed.'”

