LSU Gymnastic’s meet with the Arkansas Razorbacks this Friday is now postponed due to COVID cases within the Razorbacks program.

Last week, LSU had its meet vs Missouri postponed due to cases inside LSU’s program.

The LSU-Arkansas gymnastics meet scheduled for Friday in the PMAC has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Arkansas program. pic.twitter.com/zsUchHsHdd — LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) January 20, 2022

LSU is scheduled to travel to Georgia for their next meet a week from Friday (Jan 28th).