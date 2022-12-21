BATON ROUGE (WGNO) — LSU head coach Brian Kelly, who signed a small but stellar class last December, is expected to have a top 5 recruiting class in 2023.
Watch as Kelly talks to reporters Wednesday afternoon.
Posted:
Updated:
BATON ROUGE (WGNO) — LSU head coach Brian Kelly, who signed a small but stellar class last December, is expected to have a top 5 recruiting class in 2023.
Watch as Kelly talks to reporters Wednesday afternoon.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>