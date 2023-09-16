STARKVILLE, Ms. (BRPROUD) – The 14th-ranked LSU Tigers scored early and often in their SEC Opener, on the road, in a 41-14 win against Mississippi State on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The LSU offense set the tone with 521 total yards at Davis Wade Stadium, including quarterback Jayden Daniels’ ninth career 300-yard game through the air. Daniels finished 30-for-34 passing for 352 yards and two scores.

Wide receiver Malik Nabers had a career day as well with 239 receiving yards on 13 catches, along with two touchdowns.

The LSU defense also came up big, allowing just 79 total yards in the first half.

