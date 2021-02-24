LSU Football announces Spring Game, other notable dates

(UL ATHLETICS PRESS RELEASE) - In his first start as a Ragin’ Cajun, Spencer Arrighetti carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning as Louisiana pitched a combined three-hit shutout to beat Louisiana Tech, 2-0, on Tuesday night at M.L. ‘Tigue’ Moore Field at Russo Park.

Tuesday's victory marked the first time that Louisiana (3-1) has shutout Louisiana Tech since February 11th, 2005.

Arrighetti was dominant all night, carrying a no-hitter in to the sixth inning and striking out nine batters over that span. His no-no was eventually broken up by Steele Netterville in the top of the seventh inning.

To start the game, Arrighetti (1-0) was locating his pitches so well he recorded eight of his nine strikeouts in the first three innings. Louisiana Tech’s starter Jarret Whorff (0-1) was equally as effective despite not having no-hitter going, tossing 5.1 innings, giving up four hits and zero earned runs.

Louisiana picked up a run in the first inning from a Carson Roccaforte single that squirted past the right fielder, scoring Tyler Robertson before Roccaforte was thrown out at home to end the inning.

Later in the contest, the Ragin’ Cajuns used a timely single with the infield in from Bobby Lada to give them a 2-0 advantage after seven frames.

The story of the game was Louisiana’s pithing. On top of an amazing start from Arrighetti, Louisiana used the efforts of Austin Perrin, Jacob Schultz and Brandon Talley to get the combined shutout and secure the Ragin’ Cajuns' 2-0 win.

Louisiana will look to continue its four-game winning streak against Louisiana State on Wednesday night with first pitch at 6:00 p.m.