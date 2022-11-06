BIRMINGHAM, Al. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State University has been fined for the fourth time after fans stormed the field following the win against the Crimson Tide on Nov. 5.

The Southeastern Conference (SEC) says LSU will be fined $250,000 for a violation of the league’s access to competition area policy. LSU was last fined for a violation following its football game against Ole Miss on Oct. 22.

SEC’s policy states that “access to competition areas shall be limited to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly-credentialed individuals at all times. For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during or after a contest shall spectators be permitted to enter the competition area. It is the responsibility of each member institution to implement procedures to ensure compliance with this policy.”

LSU was fined $100,000 in 2018 when fans stormed the field after a huge win against the Georgia Bulldogs and in 2014 against Mississippi.