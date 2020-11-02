LSU defense allows third 500 yard game of 2020 in historical blowout loss

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU’s defense allowed 64 yards in the first quarter, but the Tigers didn’t play at the same level the rest of the game. Auburn finished with 506 total yards of offense, leaving the Bayou Bengals with more questions defensively.

“We got to come out stronger, and we got to play for 60 minutes. We always talk about coming out strong in the second half, and we didn’t. We’re going to look at the film. We got out physicaled up front,” head coach Ed Orgeron said.

“We just have to keep making strides. We showed some promise early on in the game with getting stops, but we just have to continue to go forth with that throughout the whole, entire game,” senior linebacker Jabril Cox said.

LSU didn’t also didn’t allow any points in the first quarter, but the defense lost momentum after the offense turned the ball over twice in the period, leading to a 21-3 halftime deficit.

“They were playing well, and all of a sudden we gave up two touchdowns on offense. That deflated those guys a little bit. It shouldn’t. We got to be mentally tough, not let that happen, but I do believe that that happened today,” Orgeron said.

“At the end of the day, you have to just focus on doing what you can do best, just trying to put good stuff on film, because regardless of the score, you’re still playing to try to show everybody that you can compete at this level,” Cox added.

The Tigers left Jordan-Hare Stadium 2-3 with a bye week in front of them, and even after the defensive woes through the first half of the season, Coach O won’t commit to any coaching changes until the end of the season.

“We evaluate everyday. I’m always evaluating, but you got to go through the season, give everybody a chance, look at what we’re doing. At the end of the season, we evaluate anything,” Orgeron said.

LSU’s last loss of at least 35-points was back in 1996, when the Tigers lost 56-13 to Florida.

