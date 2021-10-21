LSU Coaching Search: Who is Michigan State’s Mel Tucker??

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As LSU searches for its next football head coach, Geaux Nation will bring you perspective on the prominent names being discussed for the job.

First up: Michigan State’s Mel Tucker — a Nick Saban disciple with NFL & SEC experience.

Earlier this week the Spartans coach overtook as the odds-on favorite in offshore betting markets to be the next head man in Baton Rouge.

WLNS-TV’s Audrey Dahlgren covers Tucker & the Spartans, and she sat down with Louisiana Geaux Nation to discuss the type of coach that’s helped MSU to a top-10 ranking this season.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National Sports

More National Sports

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar