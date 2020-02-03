LSU Basketball up to #18 in both major polls

LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 21: Head coach Will Wade of the LSU Tigers on the sidelines in the second half of the game against the USC Trojans at Staples Center on December 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

LSU moved up four spots in the AP media poll to No. 18 and moved up six spots in the USA Today coach poll to also be ranked 18 in the national rankings for college basketball announced on Monday.

LSU is ranked in both Top 25s for the second straight week. It is the fourth time this season in the AP poll and third time in the USA Today Top 25. It marks the 214 time LSU has been in the AP poll since LSU’s first poll appearance on Dec. 16, 1952. It is the 198 that LSU has been in the coaches poll. It is also the high ranking for the season for the Tigers in both polls.

LSU plays at Vanderbilt on Wednesday night and at Auburn on Saturday.

Associated Press Poll

Rank, Team (Record), Points, Previous

1, Baylor (19-1), 1,608, 1

2, Gonzaga (23-1), 1,567, 2

3, Kansas (18-3), 1,472, 3

4, San Diego State (23-0), 1,447, 4

5, Louisville (19-3), 1,352, 6

6, Dayton (20-2), 1,271, 7

7, Duke (18-3), 1,242, 9

8, Florida State (18-3), 1,188, 5

9, Maryland (17-4), 999, 15

10, Villanova (17-4), 959, 8

11, Auburn (19-2), 926, 17

12, Seton Hall (16-5), 900, 10

13, West Virginia (17-4), 827, 12

14, Oregon (18-5), 758, 11

15, Kentucky (16-5), 660, 13

16, Michigan State (16-6), 624, 14

17, Iowa (16-6), 604, 18

18, LSU (17-4), 572, 22

19, Butler (17-5), 437, 16

20, Illinois (16-6), 373, 19

21, Creighton (17-5), 372, NR

22, Penn State (16-5), 356, 24

23, Arizona (15-6), NR, NR

24, Colorado (17-5), 134, 20

25, Houston (17-5), 85, 21



Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 66, Marquette 31, Ohio State 19, Tulsa 19, Rhode Island 18, Northern Iowa 17, Wichita State 17, BYU 14, Rutgers 12, Stanford 7, Stephen F. Austin 3, Yale 1, Winthrop 1, Michigan 1, Virginia 1, Bowling Green 1.

—

USA Today Coaches Poll

Feb. 3, 2020

Rank, Team (First-Place Votes), Record, Points, Previous

1, Baylor (19), 19-1, 762, 1

2, Gonzaga (12), 23-1, 750, 2

3, Kansas, 18-3, 694, 3

4, San Diego St., 23-0, 690, 4

5, Louisville, 19-3, 651, 5

6, Dayton, 20-2, 616, 7

7, Duke, 18-3, 592, 8

8, Florida State, 18-3, 520, 6

9, Maryland, 17-4, 492, 15

10, Auburn, 19-2, 452, 16

11, West Virginia, 17-4, 421, 11

12, Villanova, 17-4, 404, 10

13, Seton Hall, 16-5, 392, 9

14, Oregon, 18-5, 329, 12

15, Michigan St, 16-6, 324, 14

16, Kentucky, 16-5, 320, 13

17, Iowa, 16-6, 300, 18

18, LSU, 17-4, 245, 24

19, Penn St., 16-5, 197, 23

20, Butler, 17-5, 193, 17

21, Illinois, 16-6, 171, 19

22, Creighton, 17-5, 157, NR

23, Arizona, 15-6, 110, NR

24, Colorado, 17-5, 83, 21

25, Houston, 17-5, 55, 20



Dropped Out: No. 22 Wichita St.; No. 25 Rutgers.

Others Receiving Votes: Texas Tech 31; Rutgers 21; Wichita St. 20; Marquette 18; Tulsa 12; Yale 10; Ohio St. 9; St. Mary’s 8; Rhode Island 8; Stanford 4; Northern Iowa 4; Wisconsin 3; Virginia 3; Indiana 2; Brigham Young 2.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)