LSU Basketball to take on Georgia Tech in Holiday Hoopsgiving

BATON ROUGE – A matchup of SEC versus ACC is set for the LSU Tigers as the promoters of the Holiday Hoopsgiving College Edition that LSU will meet Georgia Tech in one of the games Dec. 11, 2021, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The game will be one of four games that day in Atlanta with game order and television networks still to be determined. Ticket information is expected to be announced in August.

The event is put on by The VII Group, a sports event promotion and marketing firm.

LSU was scheduled to play in the event in Dec. 2020, but had to withdraw at the last minute because of COVID-19 protocols.

The other matchups are Auburn versus Nebraska, Ole Miss against Western Kentucky and Clemson versus Drake.

LSU and Georgia Tech have met 35 times with LSU holding a 21-14 advantage. Their last meeting came in 2011 in the Charleston Classic with LSU scoring a 59-50 victory.

(Release via LSU Athletics)