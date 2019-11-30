LSU Basketball Takes Down Missouri State, 73-58

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tigers posted another 50 percent shooting game from the field and Darius Days had his third double double of the young season in a 73-58 win over Missouri State University Friday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

LSU (5-2) now hosts New Orleans on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. at the Maravich Center. Tickets are available online at LSUTix.net.

Days made 7-of-13 field goal attempts, including two treys and all four free throws to get his career high 20 points and grabbed his tenth rebound in the final minute for his 10th board of the game. He played just over 30 minutes in the contest.

Days has been in double figures in every game this season.

Emmitt Williams had 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting, while Trendon Watford and Skylar Mays had 12 points each. Javonte Smart had nine of LSU’s 14 assists in the contest.

Keandre Cook led Missouri State with 17 points, while Tulio Da Silva added 16 and Josh Hall had 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Bears.

LSU for the second straight game shot over 50 percent, making 29-of-54 field goals for 53.7 percent. The Tigers added five treys and 10-of-14 from the field. LSU was 24-of-34 inside the arc.

The Bears shot 40.4 percent (23-of-57) with six treys and just 6-of-13 from the free throw line.

LSU had a season low seven turnovers, while forcing the Bears to 14 miscues. LSU had a 14-4 advantage in points off turnovers.

The Tigers were outrebounded, 35-30, and 15-6 on the offensive board. That helped the Bears have an 18-8 advantage in second chance points.

MSU had the advantage for the first two minutes but an 11-0 run put the Tigers in front for good, taking the game from 5-2 for the Bears to 13-5 on a Mays layup with 14:10 to go in the first half. MSU got the game back to one point twice in the first half but LSU had a 33-27 advantage at the halftime break.

The Tigers had the lead to double digits for the first time at 42-31 on a Days layup early in the second half, but MSU whittled the game back to two, at 47-45, with 12:57 to go. But LSU never let the Bears get the game even, scoring the next eight points to make it 55-45 with 11:04 to go.

LSU’s biggest lead was the final margin on Days layup off a Williams pass with 1:31 to go in the contest.

The Tigers are 4-0 at home this season.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)