Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

LSU Basketball remains ranked #25 in AP hoops poll

Sports

by: Brian Holland

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – MARCH 23: Skylar Mays #4 of the LSU Tigers dribbles the ball as they take on the Maryland Terrapins during the second half of the game in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Vystar Memorial Arena on March 23, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. The LSU Tigers won 69-67. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

The LSU Tigers are ranked for the third consecutive week in the AP Poll as the latest version Monday posted LSU in the No. 25 spot.

LSU hosts Missouri at 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The game will be on the LSU Sports Radio Network and televised on the SEC Network. Tickets are available at LSUTix.net and at the LSU Athletics Ticket Office. 

The Tigers have now been ranked in the Top 25 in five media polls this season. LSU has now made 215 appearances in the poll since it started in 1949.

LSU just missed out being ranked in the USA Today coaches poll, ranking No. 26 (the first team receiving votes, seven points out of 25th place).

AP Top 25
Feb. 10, 2020

Rank, Team (Record), Points, Previous
1, Baylor (21-1), 1,583, 1
2, Gonzaga (25-1), 1,546, 2
3, Kansas (20-3), 1,450, 3
4, San Diego State (24-0), 1,422, 4
5, Louisville (21-3), 1,331, 5
6, Dayton (21-2), 1,255, 6
7, Duke (20-3), 1,211, 7
8, Florida State (20-3), 1,170, 8
9, Maryland (19-4), 1,057, 9
10, Seton Hall (18-5), 1,013, 12
11, Auburn (21-2), 998, 11
12, Kentucky (18-5), 853, 15
13, Penn State (18-5), 787, 22
14, West Virginia (18-5), 721, 13
15, Villanova (17-6), 581, 10
16, Colorado (19-5), 567, 24
17, Oregon (18-6), 497, 14
18, Marquette (17-6), 425, NR
19, Butler (18-6), 414, 19
20, Houston (19-5), 402, 25
21, Iowa (17-7), 374, 17
22, Illinois (16-7), 235, 20
23, Creighton (18-6), 213, 21
24, Texas Tech (15-8), 169, NR
25, LSU (17-6), 160, 18

Others receiving votes:
Michigan State 124, Rhode Island 57, Northern Iowa 44, BYU 43, Arizona 34, Purdue 27, Ohio State 14, Cincinnati 6, Stephen F. Austin 6, Michigan 3, Rutgers 2, Virginia 2, East Tennessee State 2, Wright State 1, Winthrop 1
 

USA Today Coaches Poll
Feb. 10, 2020

Rank, Team (First-Place Votes), Record, Points, Previous
1, Baylor (19), 21-1, 786, 1
2, Gonzaga (13), 25-1, 776, 2
3, Kansas, 20-3, 715, 3
4, San Diego St., 24-0, 712, 4
5, Louisville, 21-3, 667, 5
6, Dayton, 21-2, 640, 6
7, Duke, 20-3, 611, 7
8, Florida State, 20-3, 560, 8
9, Maryland, 19-4, 548, 9
10, Seton Hall, 18-5, 502, 13
11, Auburn, 21-2, 498, 10
12, Kentucky, 18-5, 404, 16
13, Penn St., 18-5, 392, 20
14, West Virginia, 18-5, 380, 11
15, Colorado, 19-5, 277, 24
16, Villanova, 17-6, 265, 12
17, Iowa, 17-7, 218, 17
18, Oregon, 18-6, 210, 15
19, Houston, 19-5, 209, 25
20, Butler, 18-6, 173, 19
21, Creighton, 18-6, 170, 22
22, Marquette, 17-6, 141, NR
23, Illinois, 16-7, 115, 21
24, Texas Tech, 15-8, 92, NR
25, Michigan St, 16-8, 88, 14

Dropped out: No. 18 LSU; No. 23 Arizona.

Others Receiving Votes: LSU 81; Arizona 53; Ohio St. 20; Northern Iowa 20; Rhode Island 18; Brigham Young 17; Purdue 14; Rutgers 9; St. Mary’s 7; Michigan 6; Cincinnati 2; Yale 1; Tulsa 1; Oklahoma 1; East Tennessee St. 1.
 Print Friendly Version

(Press Release provided by LSU Athletics)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
69°F Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
21 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
66°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories