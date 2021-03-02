LSU baseball postpones Tuesday night game against Nicholls

Sports

LSU head coach Paul Mainieri paces in the dugout during an LSU at Alabama NCAA college baseball game, Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU-Nicholls baseball game scheduled for Tuesday night has been postponed until 2 p.m. CT Wednesday due to inclement weather conditions.

The Tigers will now play two nine-inning games on Wednesday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field –  vs. Nicholls at 2 p.m. CT and vs. Southern at 6:30 p.m. CT.

The stadium will be cleared in between games, and fans will need to present a Nicholls ticket for admission to the 2 p.m. game and a Southern ticket for admission to the 6:30 p.m. game.

Both games can be heard on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network, and they may be viewed on SEC Network +.

(Press release provided by LSU Athletics).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

