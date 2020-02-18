LSU Baseball moves up one spot in BA Poll

According to Baseball America, the LSU Tigers moved up one spot in this week’s rankings, after going 2-1 vs the Indiana Hoosiers in Opening Weekend.
Top 25 Poll:
1 Michigan
2 Florida
3 Miami
4 Texas Tech
5 Vanderbilt
6 Louisville
7 Georgia
8 Arizona State
9 Mississippi State
10 UCLA
11 Arkansas
12 Auburn
13 LSU
14 Florida State
15 Ole Miss
16 Oklahoma
17 Duke
18 NC State
19 North Carolina
20 Wake Forest
21 Georgia Tech
22 Arizona
23 Dallas Baptist
24 Oklahoma State
25 ECU
