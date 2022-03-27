Gainesville, Fl. — The Tigers (16-7) posted a 16-4 win against the Florida Gators (17-6) Saturday night at Florida Ballpark.

The two teams will meet again tomorrow, Sunday, March 27, at Florida Ballpark for the rubber match at 11:00 a.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+ and available to listen to on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network.

Senior Ma’Khail Hilliard (2-0) earned the win with five and two-thirds innings pitched, allowing only five hits and four runs. Hilliard tallied an impressive seven strikeouts and allowed no walks.

Brandon Sproat (3-2) was charged with the loss. Sproat tossed two and on-third innings and surrendered four hits, six runs, and two walks, tallying one strikeout.

(Recap via LSU Athletics)