BATON ROUGE, La. – Shortstop Jordan Thompson’s two-run homer highlighted a five-run fourth inning Tuesday night as LSU posted an 8-4 win over UL Lafayette in the Wally Pontiff Jr. Foundation Classic at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU improved to 24-12 on the year, while UL Lafayette dropped to 20-16.

The Tigers return to action at 7 p.m. CT Thursday when they play host to Missouri in Game 1 of a three-game SEC series in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

“UL Lafayette is a good team, a team that can be the champion of their conference, so this was a valuable win for us,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “I’m proud of our team, we played well tonight and earned the victory.”

LSU starting pitcher Ty Floyd (4-2) earned the win, limiting the Cajuns to two runs on four hits in five innings with no walks and eight strikeouts.

“We felt like Ty was a good matchup for this team and what we wanted to prevent them from doing,” Johnson said. “He certainly executed his pitches well tonight.”

UL Lafayette reliever Brandon Talley (2-2) was charged with the loss, as he allowed five runs – two earned – on two hits in 1.2 innings with one walk and one strikeout.

LSU reliever Eric Reyzelman worked the 2.1 scoreless innings to earn his second save of the season, allowing no hits with one walk and three strikeouts.

With LSU trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the fourth inning, Thompson launched a two-run homer – his fourth of the season — to give the Tigers a 3-2 lead. LSU added three more runs in the inning as centerfielder Dylan Crews delivered a two-run single and second baseman Cade Doughty was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

The Tigers extended the lead to 8-2 in the fifth when leftfielder Josh Stevenson lifted a sacrifice fly and rightfielder Josh Pearson provided an RBI double.

First baseman Tre’ Morgan gave LSU a 1-0 lead in the second inning with a solo dinger, his third homer of the year.

(Press release provided by LSU Athletics)