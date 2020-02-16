Live Now
LSU Baseball Defeats Indiana, 7-4 to Claim Game 2 of the Series

Sports

by: Chessa Bouche

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU defeated Indiana 7-4 in Game 2 of the series to secure the series win. The Tigers will go for the series sweep in Game 3 at 5:15 p.m. CT.

Trent Vietmeier worked 1.2 innings and recorded two strikeouts as he earned the win. Devin Fontenot picked up the save as he fired 2.0 innings, allowing one run on three hits. He also had two strikeouts. Landon Marceaux got the start and tossed 4.1 innings, allowing three runs on six hits. He had two strikeouts on the day. Nick Storz pitched one inning and allowed one hit.

First baseman Cade Beloso helped lead the Tiger offense as he went 3-4 at the plate with two doubles and an RBI. Second baseman Cade Doughty was 1-3 at the plate with one run. Designated hitter Saul Garza was also 1-3 at the plate with a run. Catcher Alex Milazzo was 1-4 at the plate with three RBI. Shortstop Hal Hughes had one hit and two RBI.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)

