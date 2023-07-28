NEW ORLEANS – Dylan Crews of LSU baseball and Angel Reese of LSU women’s basketball were named the Allstate Sugar Bowl’s James C. Corbett Award winners on Friday as the state’s top amateur athletes after leading their teams to national championships earlier this year.

Crews, a junior from Longwood, Fla., batted .426 (110-for-258) for the 2023 National Champions with 16 doubles, two triples, 18 homers, 70 RBI and 100 runs. A consensus First-Team All-American, he was the No. 2 overall pick in the MLB Draft on July 9 by the Washington Nationals.

Crews was voted the winner of the 2023 Golden Spikes Award as the nation’s best amateur baseball player, and he was named the Southeastern Conference Male Athlete of the Year.

He finished No. 1 in the nation in runs scored (100), No. 1 in walks (71), No. 2 in on-base percentage (.567), No. 2 in base hits (110) and No. 3 in batting average (.426).

He completed the year with a reached base streak of 75 games, which included all 71 games of this season and the last four games of the 2022 season.

Crews is a two-time member of the SEC Community Service Team for his exemplary work in the Baton Rouge area with families affected by autism, and he was voted to the 2023 SEC Academic Honor Roll.

Crews is the ninth LSU baseball player to win the Corbett Award, joining pitcher Alex Lange (2015), pitcher Aaron Nola (2013), pitcher Louis Coleman (2009), catcher Brad Cresse (2000), shortstop Brandon Larson (1997), second baseman Warren Morris (1996), shortstop Russ Johnson (1994) and second baseman Todd Walker (1993).

Reese, a sophomore from Baltimore, Maryland, was a unanimous First Team All-America player, leading the Tigers to their first-ever women’s basketball national championship. In her first season at LSU, Reese led the SEC in scoring (23.0 ppg) and rebounding (15.4 RPG) as she became just the fourth player in conference history to lead the league in both categories. She set SEC records in rebounds (555), free throws made (240) and free throws attempted (339).

Reese was a double-double machine during the season. She recorded a double-double in all of LSU’s first 23 games, setting the LSU record for consecutive double-doubles. She finished the season with a total of 34 double-doubles to set the NCAA record. Her record-setting double-double came with 15 points and 10 rebounds in LSU’s national championship victory over Iowa when the Tigers scored an NCAA national championship record 102 points.

Reese also won the BET Award for Sportswoman of the Year and the Best Breakthrough Athlete ESPY Award.

Reese takes home the sixth Corbett Award for LSU women’s basketball as Seimone Augustus (2003-2006) and Sylvia Fowles (2007) claimed the first five.

The Corbett Award was created in 1967 and named in honor of the late James J. Corbett to commemorate his many contributions to intercollegiate athletics and specifically to the Sugar Bowl. At the time of his death, Mr. Corbett was the Athletic Director at Louisiana State University. These awards are presented annually to the most outstanding amateur male and female athletes in the State of Louisiana. The Corbett recipients are selected each year by members of the N.O. Sports Hall of Fame Committee, based on nominations submitted by the state’s sportswriters, sportscasters and sports information directors.

(Press release provided by LSU Athletics)