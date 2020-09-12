LSU athletes hold ‘Walk for Justice’ to speak out against racism

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU marched on Saturday. Not just the football team, not just the basketball team, but all Tiger athletes marched as a sign of unity against social injustice, and one former LSU player is encouraged by the empowerment Black players have in the fight against racism.

“The reason the athletes become so important is because you do become overnight millionaires. You immediately have a voice. You become the voice of the people because you come from the community,” former LSU safety Ryan Clark said.

LSU’s Black Student Athlete Association put the march together in order to address issues on and off campus, and the Tigers recognize the impact they’re making on the bayou.

“That’s one of the things, Ms. Fargas, she told me about: It’s about leaving a legacy. It’s about when you’re gone, when you pass away or when you leave an area what did you behind,” current LSU safety JaCoby Stevens said.

“Whether it’s stopping your friend from saying the n-word in a song or stopping your friend from judging a homeless man on the stress, something needs to happen and something needs to change,” LSU softball outfielder Akiya Thymes added.

