LPSS announces high school football game protocols for the 2020-21 school year

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Public School System announced its protocols for high school football games for the 2020-21 season earlier today.
Download and read the entire list of protocols below:
Highlights of the guidelines include:
- Tickets will be available for pre-sale only. No game-day tickets will be allowed, and schools will have the final say on purchase priorities, pricing and seating. Unsold season tickets can be made available the week of the game, but they must be in accordance with social distancing requirements.
- Seating will be limited to 25% of a stadium’s occupancy and masks must be worn at all times.
- Only pre-packaged and sealed concessions will be sold. No hot or prepared food will be allowed.
- No Homecoming dances will be held, and each school will have its own plan for Senior Night and other Homecoming activities.
- School bands will be limited to 25% of the total band (50 members max) at home games if the facilities can accomodate them. Band members must wear masks except when on the field.
- Cheer and dance squads may perform at home games. Masks must be worn at all time and social distancing must be observed.
- Each school is developing a plan to offer a live stream of the football games for a small fee.