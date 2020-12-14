Louisiana Tech and Georgia Southern to meet in 20th R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 21: A view of the logo for the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 21, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – (Dec. 14, 2020) – Louisiana Tech University and the Georgia Southern University accepted invitations today to compete against one another in the 2020 R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 23, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Originally scheduled for 2:30 p.m. the game will now kick off at 2 p.m. CST and will air on ESPN and ESPN Radio. 2020 will mark the 20th anniversary of the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.

“The R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl Committee, staff and volunteers are proud to celebrate our 20th anniversary this coming bowl season and we are delighted to host Louisiana Tech University and the Georgia Southern University,” said R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl Chairman Sheriff Paul Valteau. “Due to COVID-19, we will not host a traditional week of bowl experiences, but we look forward to creating a memorable experience for both participating universities, coaches and student-athletes.”

Working in partnership with the State of Louisiana and the City of New Orleans, staff from the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation, managers of the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl and ASM Global are planning to host 3,000 patrons to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on game day.

“Pandemic protocols will be in place and any tickets that may be made available will be very limited,” said R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl Executive Director/Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Senior Vice President Billy Ferrante. “I want to thank the State of Louisiana, City of New Orleans, both Conference USA, the Sun Belt Conference offices, Tulane University Medical School, and ASM Global for their guidance throughout this year. Without their assistance, our bowl game would not be possible.”

With a season record of 5-4 and a conference record of 4-2 the Louisiana Tech University will represent Conference USA in the bowl game. Under the direction of head coach Skip Holtz, the Bulldogs are back in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl for the first time since winning the game in 2015.

“We are honored and excited to have the opportunity to represent Louisiana Tech in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl,” said Louisiana Tech University Head Coach Skip Holtz. “We were there five years ago, and our players and fans had a great experience. The city and the people work hard to make the bowl experience first-class.”

Led by third year head coach Chad Lunsford, the Eagles of Georgia Southern bring a 7-5 overall record and 4-4 record in the Sun Belt Conference to New Orleans. This will mark the third straight bowl appearance for Georgia Southern.



“It’s an honor and a blessing to be able to play in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl,” said Georgia Southern Head Coach Chad Lunsford. “This year has been like no other and this bowl game is a reward for our players, staff and fans. Special thanks go out to Billy Ferrante, the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation and all of the New Orleans Bowl staff for selecting us. To be given the opportunity to take on a great opponent in Louisiana Tech, who has the longest active bowl winning streak in the country, is something we’re excited for and we look forward to playing one more game in 2020.”

{Courtesy: Press Release from R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl}