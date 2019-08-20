Louisiana Little League team keeps dream of World Series title alive with win

River Ridge, Louisiana’s Gavin Berry (15) scores ahead of the tag by Coon Rapids, Minnesota catcher Jameson Kuznia during the first inning of an elimination baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The Little League team out of River Ridge, La. advanced to within two wins of playing for a U.S. Little League World Series title with a 10-0 win over the team from Coon Rapids, Minn. in four innings on Monday night.

The Louisiana team advanced to the third round of the lower bracket of the Little League World Series with the win. The East Bank team defeated the team from Oregon 3-2 on Saturday to advance to Monday’s game after falling to Hawaii last week by a score of 5-2.

Louisiana will now face the winner of New Jersey and Rhode Island on Wednesday. Those two teams square off on Tuesday.