Louisiana drops rubber match to TCU, 5-1

(UL ATHLETICS PRESS RELEASE) – Louisaina Baseball dropped the rubber match of this weekend’s series against No. 15 TCU, 5-1, at M.L. ‘Tigue’ Moore Field at Russo Park on Sunday afternoon.

TCU picked up four runs in the first inning off Louisiana’s starter Carter Robinson (1-1), scoring all of its runs with two outs.

The Horned Frogs got its runs on a three-run home run from Conner Shepherd and then scored on an RBI-double from Phillip Sikes, making the game 4-0 after one.

The Ragin’ Cajuns’ hitters had trouble will TCU’s pitching all afternoon until Drake Osborn picked up a single to right field in the sixth inning, breaking up a no-hitter.

Following the Osborn single, Johnny Ray (1-1), TCU’s starting pitcher, exited after retiring 15 of 16 batters.

Louisiana (11-10) made efforts to plate a run in the back half of the game with Connor Kimple singling to left field to open the seventh and pair of other Ragin’ Cajuns grabbing hits later in the contest.

Aside from surrendering the early four runs, Louisiana’s pitching was great all afternoon. The Ragin’ Cajuns saw scoreless appearances from Chipper Menard , Jacob Schultz and Conor Angel . Menard tied his season-long outing with 2.0 inning pitched.

Louisiana did add a run in the ninth inning on a fielding error by TCU’s (13-7) second baseman, getting to the final score of 5-1.

Louisiana does not have a midweek matchup this week and will welcome Coastal Carolina for a four-game series starting on Friday.