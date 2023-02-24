The Ragin Cajuns did something, no other basketball team in the history of the university has ever done. Bob Marlin’s team finished the season perfect at home, in the Cajundome.

The final win of the regular season came against South Alabama, 74-64. It was star Jordan Brown who paced the Cajuns with 28 points in the victory.

The top-four seeds to the tournament include: (1) Southern Miss, (2) Louisiana, (3) Marshall and (4) James Madison. The top-four seeds earn a double-bye straight to the quarterfinal round.

UL’s Jalen Dalcourt and Michael Thomas added 11, and 10 points respectively.

The Cajuns finish the regular season 23-7 overall, and 13-5 Sun Belt play.

The men’s first-round games take place on Tuesday, February 28 with second-round contests on Thursday, March 2. The men’s quarterfinals take place Saturday, March 4 with semifinals on Sunday, March 5. The championship game is set for 6 p.m. CT on Monday, March 6.

All games will be broadcast on ESPN+ with the championship game being televised by ESPN2.