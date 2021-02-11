Louisiana Classics Softball Tourney cancelled due to weather

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Due to forecasted inclement weather and cold temperatures, the 35th annual Louisiana Classics set to take place at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park has been canceled.

The Ragin’ Cajuns were scheduled to host No. 18 Baylor and Missouri State on Saturday and Sunday.

Louisiana Softball will now open the 2021 season on Tuesday, Feb. 16, when it travels to Beaumont, Texas, for a doubleheader against Lamar. First pitch is set for 2 p.m.

Consistent with other ticketed sport season ticket policies, the Department of Athletics does not offer refunds on season tickets for canceled games due to weather, pandemics, or an event beyond reasonable control of the University, unless it is a fully canceled season. For more information, please contact the Ragin’ Cajuns Ticket Office located at the Cajundome.