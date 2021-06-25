Local trampoline gymnasts Ahsinger, Shostak secure spots in Tokyo Olympics

(ST. LOUIS, Mo) – Two trampoline gymnasts who train in Lafayette have secured their spots to compete at the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Nicole Ahsinger and Aliaksei Shostak earned the lone spots to represent the United States in the trampoline event. Both gymnasts train at Trampoline and Tumbling Express in the Hub City.

Ahsinger competed in the Olympics in Rio in 2016. The 23-year-old is the first female to represent the US in back-to-back Olympic Games since Jennifer Parilla in 2000 and 2004.

She totaled a 102.180 to edge out Charlotte Drury’s 101.94. Ahsinger earned Team USA a spot in the Olympic competition earlier this month when she took home bronze at the Brescia World Cup in Italy.

Shostak secured his spot after his performance in the 2019 World Championships.

This will be Shostak’s first time competing in the Olympics. He was previously selected to six world championship teams.