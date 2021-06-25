Zydeco Hoopfest opens annual tournament across Lafayette

A former Ragin Cajun Basketball player, Brian Jolivette, started holding basketball tournament back in 2003, under his organization “Above All Sports.” But, it was just recently that he decided to host the first Zydeco Hoopfest here in Lafayette.

Friday night with the help of recording artist Cupid, and former Cajun QB and NFL Super Bowl Champ Brian Mitchell they welcomed the 110 teams from across the country to Lafayette during the opening ceremonies at the Martin Luther King JR. Center.

This is all to benefit the Lafayette Parks and Rec. Department by providing equipment, and other necessities for participants. In fact, Jolivette says 20% of the proceeds from this tournament will go to LPRD.

Brian Mitchell says it’s great to be a part of something that can help young people become motivated.

“I’ve been friends with Brian Jovilette since I was in college. Brian came up to Virginia where he lived there for a little bit. He moved back and started doing these basketball camps. He talked to me about doing the Zydeco Hoop Fest. He asked me if I would come be a part of it, give the kids a few words of encouragement to some of the kids. I do. I do it all over this country. Why not come back to somewhere where I started, that gave me that opportunity. I’m happy to be here and supporting them. Hopefully I can say something to some athlete out there today that may ignite them and get them on a great path.””