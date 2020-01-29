Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Zion plays 30 minutes in road debut, Pelicans down Cavs 125-111

Local Sports

by: Brian Holland

Posted: / Updated:

New Orleans Pelicans’ Zion Williamson (1) drives past Cleveland Cavaliers’ Larry Nance Jr. during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Zion Williamson scored 14 in the hyped rookie’s NBA road debut as the New Orleans Pelicans downed the Cleveland Cavaliers 125-111. Williamson played 30 minutes in his fourth game and added nine rebounds.

The No. 1 overall draft pick didn’t do anything spectacular but that hardly mattered to the Pelicans. They’re happy just to have him healthy and on the floor after he was sidelined following knee surgery.

Jrue Holiday scored 28 and Brandon Ingram 24 for the Pelicans. Collin Sexton led the Cavs with 24 points and rookie Kevin Porter Jr. had 21. Cleveland has lost eight of nine. 

(Release provided by The Associated Press)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
15 mph WNW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low around 45F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Overcast. Low around 45F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
14 mph WNW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
Wind
8 mph NW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Mainly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
13 mph NW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
15 mph WNW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
45°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories