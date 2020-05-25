Youth baseball returns to Acadiana

With phase one of re-opening Louisiana in full swing, youth baseball has stepped back onto the diamond this weekend.

The 2D baseball league held its Memorial Day Classic over at St. Julien Park in Broussard.

Safety precautions were taken this weekend. According to the 2D website, social distancing was to be enforced, no pre or postgame handshakes, and a maximum of 9 people in each sanitized dugout.

The Rayne Rice Birds head coach, who you might recognize, knows how excited all the teams were to get back to baseball.

“Well one of the great things about it is that everybody gets to get out and you kind of see the camaraderie and fun of just being not inside anymore,” Rice Birds head coach George Faust says. “That’s what we love about it you know.”

“It’s pretty fun,” Rice Bird Nick Menard says. “We’ve been bored all week, two months. I was just excited to get back.”

“Considering we haven’t been able to practice as a team for about two and a half months, we’re playing pretty good, hitting it pretty decent, fielding,” Rice Bird Parker Faust says. “We gotta clean some things up for the rest of this tournament and we’ll be just fine.”

“Feels good getting back to normal,” Ascension Select head coach Connor Bourque says. “These guys are excited, you know, getting them out in the sun, getting in the heat and sweating a little bit.”