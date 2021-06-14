Youth All-Stars season begins with warm-up tournament

All across Acadiana youth baseball organizations enter the All-Star portion of their seasons.    

In Crowley, this warm-up tournament for the Pinto All-Star Tournament taking place over the weekend.    

In the championship the Pinto Rayne All-Stars took on QSA from Erath.  

QSA up 9-8 when Rayne’s Levi Morgan reachs on a single, that scores RJ Menard.  We are tied at 9. Next batter, Harrison Faust gets all of this one.  Faust was 4-for-4 with a single, two doubles, and a triple. This one had two rbi’s attached to it.     

Hagen Laviolette and Morgan score, and Rayne win the title with a 12-9 final score. Rayne went 5-and-oh in the tournament! 

