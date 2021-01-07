UL women’s basketball series at Little Rock postponed

(UL ATHLETICS PRESS RELEASE) – Louisiana Women’s Basketball’s Sun Belt Conference series at Little Rock has been postponed due to coronavirus issues within the Trojans’ women’s basketball program.
The two programs and the league office will work to reschedule the series for a later date.
“We are obviously disappointed we will not be able to travel to Little Rock, but the health and wellness of our student-athletes and staff continue to be our top priority,” head coach Garry Brodhead said. “We look forward to getting back onto the court to continue our season next weekend at home against UT Arlington.”
Louisiana returns to the hardwood on Jan. 15-16 when it will play its Sun Belt Conference home opener against UTA. Tipoff on Friday is set for 6 p.m., while Saturday’s game will begin at 4 p.m.
