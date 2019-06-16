UL hosts prospect camp for high school football athletes

The University of Louisiana held one of it’s five high school football prospect camps.

On average 150-200 high school schoolers attend these camps.

The young men took part in general and position specific drills.

“This gives us a chance for us to see young men of high school age come in, see our facility, meet our coaches, meet our coaching staff. And it gives us an opportunity to meet them and see whether any of them could become future Ragin’ Cajuns,” explains Troy Wingerter, chief of staff and director of operations.

The next camp on the June 21 Wingerter says will be a 7 on 7 passing camp.

He expects about 500 high schoolers out there.