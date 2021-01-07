Trey Ragas declares for the 2021 NFL draft

Cajuns redshirt senior running back Trey Ragas announced on Twitter Thursday he is declaring for the 2021 NFL draft.

The New Orleans native is the third-leading rusher in program history with 3,572 yards overall.

Ragas rushed for 43 touchdowns in his career at Louisiana.

In the tweet, Ragas thanked Cajun Nation, his coaches, and family.

“I will forever cherish the memories and relationships I have made with my teammates,” Ragas wrote. “Leaving it all out of the field with them will be what I miss most.”

Ragas is the first Cajun to publicly declare for the draft this season.