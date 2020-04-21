Texas Collegiate League pushes start date, Cane Cutters home opener on July 6th

Lafayette, LA – The Texas Collegiate League (TCL) and each of our franchises are first and foremost hoping all of our

host families, players, coaches and fans are staying healthy and safe as we continue to follow our states and CDC’s

recommendations to overcome this global pandemic.

In light of the current outbreak, and after consultation with medical professionals, community leaders and with our

supporting collegiate baseball programs, the TCL has decided to delay the start of the 2020 season. As such, the league

has also shortened the season to a 24-game regular season plus post-season.

The TCL voted unanimously to move the season opener to July 3rd to provide our franchises ample time to prepare and

ensure that the safety of our fans and all involved is addressed with the utmost scrutiny. The league continues to monitor

social distancing requirements and has begun to put in guidelines for fans to be able to safely attend our ballparks this

summer.

“As we have to address uncertain times across two states, we wanted to provide the best possibility to have baseball back

for the athletes and most importantly an opportunity for fans and families to be a part of the TCL this season. Therefore,

the decision to move the start date made the most sense at this time,” said Uri Geva, TCL League President.

The Acadiana Cane Cutters will open the 2020 season at home on Monday, July 6 against the Brazos Valley Bombers at

Fabacher Field. All home games will begin at 7:00pm and will be broadcast live on ESPN 1420 AM. For information on

tickets, promotions, advertising, and other opportunities with the Cane Cutters, check out the team’s Web site at

www.canecuttersbaseball.com, or call the Cane Cutters office at (337) 451-6582.