Tee ball returns to Judice Park

Young athletes across Acadiana continue to step back onto the diamond as tee ball returned to Judice Park on Thursday night.

Southwest Athletics reopening recreation play.

Luke Montz is a Lafayette native, former Major League Baseball catcher, and current manager of the Minor League Baseball team the Lowell Spinners. He understands the important role sports play for the youth here in Acadiana.

“I think it’s a big development in the kids life,” Montz says. “Sports are a welcome to life in many different ways. It’s not just the aspect of the game of baseball or softball, what they’re playing. I think it teaches kids a lot of different life skills as they’re growing up. I think a kid can kind of find out who they are. They meet friends. They meet teammates. They get to play a game and go from there. You never know what can happen with a kid, but one thing you can do is you know that kid won’t get any better if he doesn’t play the game.”