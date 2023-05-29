The Texas Collegiate League gets underway on May 30.

The league’s defending champions are the Acadiana Cane Cutters.

Acadiana defeated the Victoria Generals in Texas to claim the 2022 crown.

The 2023 roster includes 10 players from the state of Louisiana.

6 of those are from the Acadiana area.

It’s awesome. I was 7 hours away at a JUCO, so being able to come back home, I live ten minutes from the field so… It’s awesome, being able to come here and able to compete with a team you are able to play with,” says pitcher Grant Fontenot.

Fellow pitcher J.C. Acosta says: “I remember coming here and watching these games as a kid. Seeing all the players play. It’s something that I looked forward to, hopefully, one day playing with the cane cutters. I think that’s another thing to bring to the field, just being that guy for the little kids to see.

“I mean I live two minutes down the road. I used to play in high school actually. My freshman and sophomore years actually. It was our home field. It was great to see, and have our family and friends come out, and because as Grant said, I was away at college, I didn’t really have that much family come and watch me play, but now they can come and watch me play,” explains pitcher Justin Miles.

Acadiana opens on the road at Baton Rouge.

Their home opener is June 1.

Fans 12 and under can get in free.