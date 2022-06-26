BROUSSARD, La (KLFY)- Sydney Moss and Madison Bates faced each other in the match play final of the 94th Louisiana Women’s Amateur Championship.

The Shreveport native Moss was the 15th seed in the 16 player field.

The New Orleans based Bates was seeded number 4.

The two tied the first two holes then Bates took a one up lead with a birdie on the par 3 third hole.

Moss evened the score with a birdie on the par 5 5th hole.

She was two up after the first nine holes.

On the 12th, hole Bates hit her second shot on the par 5 hole into the penalty area left of the green.

Moss would win the hole with par to be up three and would birdie the 15th to be 4 up.

She would win the championship 4&3.

Moss will compete next month in the U.S. Girls’ Junior Amateur Championship after recently qualifying for it.